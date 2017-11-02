Federal lawyers ask court to block release of Senate scandal documents

The government is asking the Federal Court of Appeal to quash an order for the release of documents about four senators at the heart of the 2013 Senate spending scandal.

The appeal filed late last month came on the same day lawyers for the federal transparency watchdog filed their own appeal to more fully reveal details in dozens of pages about Mike Duffy, Pamela Wallin, Patrick Brazeau and Mac Harb.

Both sides believe a Federal Court judge erred in his analysis of how federal officials decided to withhold more than two dozen pages of internal documents and his subsequent decision to release parts of the documents.