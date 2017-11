Government consultation hears women in workplace under-report harassment for fear of retaliation

Through a number of public consultations, the federal government has heard evidence suggesting the fear of retaliation is keeping some Canadians from reporting sexual harassment in the workplace.

And when those incidents are reported, the workers said that often, the situations were “not dealt with effectively.”

This anecdotal evidence is just one of the findings that emerged from a year-long public consultation commissioned by the Ministry of Employment, Workforce development and Labour.