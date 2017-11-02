Judge Worried About ‘Flight’ by Indicted Manafort and Gates

Former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort and his associate Rick Gates — indicted this week on charges ranging from conspiracy to money laundering — will remain on home confinement with GPS monitoring until at least next week.

“I have concerns about flight,” U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said as both men appeared in a Washington courtroom on Thursday afternoon.

Manafort and Gates are the first known people to be indicted in connection with special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into the Trump campaign’s alleged ties to Russia and Moscow’s interference in last year’s presidential election.