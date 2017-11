Kevin Spacey Says He’ll Seek Treatment Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Kevin Spacey says he’s getting help after he was accused of sexual misconduct by at least two fellow actors — one of whom was underage during the encounter.

In a statement to NBC News, Spacey’s representatives said the actor would take a step back for evaluation, but did not give further details.

“Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment. No other information is available at this time,” the statement said.