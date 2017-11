Liberals urged to reveal exact number of ministers using conflict-of-interest loophole

Opposition parties called on the Trudeau government on Thursday to stop playing “ethics bingo” and clear up the confusion over how many cabinet ministers are using a conflict-of-interest loophole to avoid divesting or putting assets in a blind trust.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson have offered different versions of the number of cabinet ministers holding controlled assets indirectly through numbered corporations.