NAFTA 2.0 – Don’t Drink the Kool Aid

Peter Clark

The NAFTA 2.0 re-negotiations are like meat in a shark tank. The doomsayers are flocking to print, TV studios and to their pulpits. But recent developments should not be surprising. The U.S. NAFTA re-balancing effort was in trouble from Day One. On January 23, 2017, I wrote: “We must hope for the best and prepare for periodic turbulence.” That turbulence has been increasing, is quite heavy and it could get worse, reaching hurricane force.

Canadian and Mexican reactions, including more active support for the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) of Eleven or the Zombie TPP, will inflame U.S. farmers and ranchers, among others concerned about being left behind.