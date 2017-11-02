New York attack suspect should get death penalty, Trump says

The suspect in New York’s deadliest terror attack since 9/11 has been charged with federal terrorism offenses in Tuesday’s attack that left eight people dead, authorities said.

Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, a 29-year-old Uzbekistan native who was living in New Jersey, is charged with providing material support to ISIS, dviolence and destruction of motor vehicles, said Joon H. Kim, the acting US Attorney for the Southern District of New York .

Saipov appeared in federal court in a wheelchair and didn’t enter a plea, a source at the US Attorney’s Office told CNN.