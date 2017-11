Odds of another Liberal majority a coin toss if election held today: polls

Two years after being sworn in with a majority government, the Liberals under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would have less than even odds in retaining that majority if an election were held today.

But despite the reduced lead they hold over the Conservatives in the polls, the Liberals are still in a strong position thanks in large part to Quebec, where the New Democrats’ falling support gives Trudeau the opportunity to make up for losses in the rest of the country.