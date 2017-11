Premier Brad Wall will not apologize to the NDP

Premier Brad Wall is standing behind his words after Opposition Leader Nicole Sarauer called on him to withdraw and apologize for remarks made in Question Period Tuesday.

When Saskatoon Meewasin MLA Ryan Meili asked a question about the ongoing RCMP investigation into land dealings at the Global Transportation Hub, Wall said that the NDP needs to look into how that party’s leadership handles allegations of sexual assault.