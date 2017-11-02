Take leadership role in securing a TPP agreement, groups urge

An array of agrifood organizations is urging the federal government to take a leadership role in pushing for a free trade deal with 10 other Pacific Rim countries during a meeting in Vietnam later this month.

TPP-11, as the Trans Pacific Pact is known with the United States no longer involved, will be on the agenda of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in Vietnam that includes all the TPP countries.

“We urge the government to take a leadership role in the TPP-11 negotiations with the intention of completing a deal in the very near term” said Rick Bergmann, Chairman of the Canadian Pork Council. It should include “the negotiated outcomes on market access that were agreed to in the original TPP. Canada has the capacity and ability to complete this deal so that Canadians can take full advantage of this opportunity while other countries continue to negotiate.