The Latest: Spending climbs in labour-vs.-Democrat race

TRENTON, N.J. — The Latest on the most expensive legislative race in New Jersey history (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

New data show a New Jersey legislative race that's already shattering spending records has reached new heights.

The New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission said Thursday that spending in the 3rd Legislative District has climbed to more than $15 million from about $10 million during roughly two weeks.

The race features a fight between the powerful Democratic Senate president and the state's largest teachers union who is behind a Donald Trump-backing Republican.

Incumbent Democratic state Sen. Steve Sweeney and Republican former Woodstown Councilman Fran Grenier are competing in Tuesday's election in the southern New Jersey District.

___

1:10 p.m.

Campaign spending is breaking records in New Jersey this year. But it's not in the race to succeed Republican Gov. Chris Christie.

A feud between the powerful Democratic Senate president and the state's largest teachers union that put millions of dollars behind a Donald Trump-supporting Republican is one of the most closely watched legislative races happening Tuesday.

The state Election Law Enforcement Commission says southern New Jersey's 3rd Legislative District race between Democratic incumbent state Sen. Steve Sweeney and Republican former Woodstown Councilman Fran Grenier already has seen more than $10 million in spending.

Grenier has the backing of the state's biggest teachers union, New Jersey Education Association. The group has poured about $4 million into a political action committee aiming to take Sweeney out.

