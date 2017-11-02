Time’s up: The economic case against daylight-saving time

We need to put daylight-saving-time changes to bed.

As we prepare to move our clocks back an hour and revert to standard time, the case can be made that it’s time to put the lights out on the time-change practice altogether. Daylight-saving-time changes were originally introduced in the first half of the 20th century as an energy-saving measure, but recent evidence shows that modern-day energy usage may actually increase as a consequence of daylight-saving-time changes, owing largely to the costs of using heating and cooling methods that weren’t available a century ago. Pollution emissions may consequently also be higher with the clock changes than without.