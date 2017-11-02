Tories Accuse Bill Morneau Of ‘Belittling’ Lisa Raitt With Quip About ‘Counting’

Conservative MP Lisa Raitt stands during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Conservatives suggested Finance Minister Bill Morneau made a sexist remark in the House of Commons Thursday when he quipped that some opposition MPs have a “tough time counting” after a question from deputy Tory leader Lisa Raitt.

The moment occurred in question period as Tories hammered the beleaguered finance minister with questions about his personal finances and disclosures to federal ethics commissioner Mary Dawson. The ethics watchdog recently fined Morneau $200 for taking too long to disclose a private corporation that owns a villa in France.