Trump Calls Terrorism Trial Process ‘a Joke,’ Despite Hundreds of Convictions

In discussing the Manhattan truck attack with his cabinet on Wednesday, President Trump denounced the American criminal justice system as “a laughingstock” and “a joke” that is too weak to deter terrorism and too slow to mete out punishment.

Experts, however, said the United States is tougher on terrorism than most other nations, and they called Mr. Trump’s claim that extremists who launch attacks on American soil “go through court for years” an exaggeration.