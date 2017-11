Trump nominee for top Agriculture post withdraws amid Russia probe

Sam Clovis, President Donald Trump’s nominee to be the Department of Agriculture’s chief scientist, withdrew himself from consideration Thursday, the White House announced.

“We respect Mr. Clovis’ decision to withdraw his nomination,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement to pool reporters.

Sources told CNN earlier Thursday that Clovis’ nomination was imperiled over his connections to the ongoing Russia probe.