‘Like a blessing hit the highway:’ Victim’s father drives 2 hours to see accused

CALGARY — The father of one of three people found dead in a burned-out car in Calgary earlier this year says he was willing to drive for two hours in the snow to attend a court appearance for a duo charged in connection with his son's death.

Troy Pfeiffer says he plans to make the trip from the village of Barons in southern Alberta every time Yu Chieh Liao and Tewodros Kebede have a court date.

He said he was worried about driving through nasty conditions Thursday morning, but he was determined to get to the Calgary courthouse.

"We had half an hour of bad drive and the rest of it was ... like a blessing hit the highway. It was clear sailing for most of the way," he said.

"It's a two hour drive, but I would drive 10, 12, 20 hours if I had to."

Liao, 24, and Kebede, 25, are charged with accessory after the fact in the deaths last summer of Cody Pfeiffer and sisters Glynnis Fox and Tiffany Ear.

The pair are also charged with first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Hanock Afowerk, the owner of the car.

Liao, who also goes by the first name Diana, was excused from court Thursday and had a lawyer appear on her behalf, while Kebede appeared by video and did not speak.

"First reaction is, you want to attack that TV screen," Troy said outside court.

But then the anxiety he has had since his son's death bubbled up and his palms got sweaty.

He was there with his other son, Kyle, who he said has been hit hard by the loss of his brother.

"He's destroyed — he really is. Those two were inseparable," he said. "It didn't matter if they said something wrong to each other the night before. The next day it was good to go."

Troy said his son, who was 25, always showed kindness to people even if he was having a terrible day.

"Cody had such a kind heart. It's just the hardest thing to get over."

The case was put over until Nov 29.

Lawyers for Liao and Kebede said they were waiting for police to send over evidence.

Susan Karpa, Liao's lawyer, said the delay in getting evidence has been unreasonable and provincial court Judge John Bascom agreed.

"I find the delay inordinate and my belief is that if the police don't have the disclosure, they shouldn't be laying the charges," the judge said.

Pfeiffer, Fox and Ear were found dead in a burned-out car at a suburban Calgary construction site July 10.

Fox, 36, and Ear, 39, were sisters from the Stoney Nakoda First Nation, who relatives have described as loving mothers who left behind 16 children between them.

Afowerk was found two days later in a rural area west of the city.

Police have said the four victims and two accused all knew each other and that "loose criminal networks" were involved in killings they have described as brutal and ruthless.

Even though charges have been laid, police have said the investigation is ongoing and they are still looking for more people who may have been involved.

Lauren Krugel, The Canadian Press