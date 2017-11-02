Where did that come from? Saskatchewan man finds new house in his farm field

PILOT BUTTE, Sask. — Patrick Maze is used to seeing flax and weeds on his farm field east of Regina, but where did the brand-new beautiful house come from?

Maze was driving by his land last week and noticed the home sitting on a big trailer where there should have been nothing but rolling prairie.

After doing a double take, Maze came back later with his border collie, Scarlett, to investigate.

"I thought it was strange," he said. "Seeing a house was quite shocking."

Maze figured either a moving company delivered the home to the property by mistake or the rig that was hauling it had mechanical problems.

In the hope of solving the mystery, he posted some pictures on Facebook and asked his online friends for advice.

Some neighbours also came by who were just as puzzled.

It turns out the house was being transported from Winnipeg to the owners who live just outside of Lumsden, Sask., but there was a problem with permits.

The moving company left the house in the field until the paperwork could be sorted out.

"I know I don't get to keep it,'" Maze laughed. "It is no big deal."

Brenda Robertson, who owns the house with her husband, said it finally showed up on Thursday around noon at their rural property and was being set to be placed on its foundation.

Robertson said the house was originally supposed to arrive in September, but there were delays because of highway construction in Manitoba.

She and her husband are relieved their new home wasn't damaged as it sat in Maze's field for a week, unattended, including on Halloween night.

"I was really excited to get it," she said. "The house is all fine and there was no vandalism."

Robertson said she and Maze have not spoken to each other but are now neighbours in a sense, even though they live about 40 kilometres away from each other.

"It all worked out."

— By John Cotter in Edmonton

The Canadian Press