Alberta NDP, UCP square off over gay-straight alliances bill

Alberta’s NDP government has followed through with a pledge to introduce legislation it says will keep schoolchildren and teens from being outed to their parents by their schools – a bill that appears aimed squarely at United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney’s stand on the issue.

The NDP government led by Premier Rachel Notley said in September it would introduce legislation as a rebuke to Mr. Kenney’s argument that in some cases, subject to the judgment of school officials, parents should be informed if their children join school gay-straight alliances (GSAs).