B.C. urges Trudeau’s ministers to crack down on Kinder Morgan

The B.C. government has sent a personal appeal to members of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet, calling for more cooperation in enforcing the law and cracking down on alleged violations perpetrated by pipeline operator Kinder Morgan.

In a Nov. 1 letter, B.C. Environment Minister George Heyman asked federal Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc, Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr, and National Energy Board chief executive Peter Watson to pay more attention to allegations that the Texas-based energy company broke the rules in its efforts to begin construction of its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.