Bowe Bergdahl receives dishonorable discharge, avoids jail time

US Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl has received a dishonorable discharge but will avoid prison time for desertion and misbehavior before the enemy after abandoning his outpost in 2009, a military judge ruled Friday.

The judge also ruled that Bergdahl’s rank be reduced from sergeant to E1. Additionally, Bergdahl will be required to pay a $1,000 fine from his salary for the next 10 months.