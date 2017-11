Canada adds 35,000 jobs in October, as full-time positions surge

The Canadian economy added 35,000 jobs in October as a surge in full-time jobs was partially offset by a decline in part-time posittions.

Statistics Canada reported Friday that the economy added 89,000 full-time jobs last month, but shed 53,000 part-time jobs.

Economists had been expecting a jump of about 15,000 jobs.