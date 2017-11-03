Canada slaps 52 people with Magnitsky law sanctions

Fifty-two high-ranking officials from South Sudan, Venezuela and Russia are the first to be targeted under new Magnitsky legislation passed last month by the Canadian government.

The legislation gives the government more power to target individuals who are, in the opinion of the Government of Canada, responsible for, or complicit in, gross violations of internationally recognized human rights or acts of significant corruption. The announcement marks the first use of the legislation to freeze any and all Canadian assets of listed individuals.