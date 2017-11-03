Catherine McKenna demands reporter’s outlet stops calling her ‘climate Barbie’ in terse exchange

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna pounced on a Rebel Media reporter at the closing news conference of the environment ministers’ meeting in Vancouver on Friday demanding his organization stop calling her a “climate Barbie.”

The exchange began when Rebel Media’s B.C. bureau chief Christopher Wilson asked the minister what she thought the role was for hydro electricity in the province.

“So you’re the Rebel Media that happens to call me climate Barbie, I certainly hope that you will no longer use that hashtag,” McKenna said.

Wilson responded saying that he did not use that term personally, adding that he did not have editorial control over what Rebel Media decides to publish.