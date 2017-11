Chrétien was right: The Ethics Commissioner job is a mistake

It’s not spelled out in her office’s mandate, but federal Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson knows that a big part of her job is to serve as Parliament’s ethical laundromat. The government drops its dirty clothes off at her door, and when the opposition complains about how filthy the Cabinet looks, everyone gets to yell at the cleaning staff.

