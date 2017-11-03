Eight more women tell Winnipeg police they were sexually assaulted by doctor

WINNIPEG — Eight more women have come forward alleging they were sexually assaulted by a doctor at a walk-in clinic and police say there may be more charges in the future.

Amir Houshang Mazhariravesh, also known as Dr. Amir Ravesh, was charged last month after a 19-year-old woman said she was sexually assaulted at a clinic while being treated as a patient.

Police held a news conference at the time and said the woman was assaulted and injured during an examination.

Since then, eight women between the ages of 24 and 69 have come forward with similar complaints about alleged encounters between 2013 and last month, Winnipeg police Const. Jay Murray said Friday.

"These allegations stem from incidents in which the suspect was treating female patients as a licensed physician," Murray said.

"We do believe there may still be other victims out there and we would encourage anyone with information to contact our sex crimes unit."

Mazhariravesh, 51, was the only doctor at the walk-in clinic and has been detained in custody, Murray said.

The Canadian Press