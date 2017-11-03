Elderly woman dies retrieving dead cat from New Brunswick roadway

ALDOUANE, N.B. — A 75-year-old woman has died after being struck while retrieving a dead cat from a New Brunswick road.

RCMP Cpl. Mario Maillet said she was hit by a car Wednesday evening on Route 134 in Aldouane.

"There was a dead cat in the road. She was on the road to pick up the animal — which we believe had been struck by a car," said Maillet.

She died at the scene, he said.

A man and woman who were in the car were both taken to hospital and later released.

Maillet said poor lighting is believed to have been a factor in the accident.

The tragedy highlights the need for both pedestrians and drivers to be vigilant on the road, he said.

"It's important to wear visible clothing or even having a flashlight or something to notify vehicles of your location," said Maillet.

"But drivers must also always be on the lookout for people on the road or even wildlife."

RCMP are not releasing the name of the victim.

The Canadian Press