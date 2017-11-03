Environment minister confronts Rebel reporter about ‘climate Barbie’ name

VANCOUVER — Environment Minister Catherine McKenna confronted a reporter for The Rebel on Friday, demanding he make a commitment that the far-right website stop calling her "climate Barbie."

The exchange occurred at a news conference after a meeting of provincial, territorial and federal environment ministers in Vancouver.

Christopher Wilson identified himself as a Rebel reporter and asked McKenna a question about the federal government's opinion on the role of hydroelectricity as a clean power source.

McKenna responded by asking him if he was with the same Rebel that calls her "climate Barbie."

Wilson said he personally has never called her that name.

She asked for a commitment that the website stop using the name because there are lots of girls who want to get into politics and it is unacceptable for the Rebel to use it.

Wilson replied by saying he finds it unacceptable that McKenna "smears" people who question climate change as "deniers" with "all the connotations of the Holocaust denial."

The Canadian Press