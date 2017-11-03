Ethics commissioner looking into conduct of minister Kent Hehr after Tory complaint

Ethics commissioner Mary Dawson has launched a preliminary inquiry into the conduct of Sports and Disabilities Minister Kent Hehr after the Conservatives accused the minister of improperly using parliamentary resources.

Hehr has come under fire for his activities while helping his father campaign for a seat on the Calgary Board of Education.

“We can confirm that Commissioner Dawson has launched a preliminary inquiry to determine whether an inquiry is warranted,” the ethics commissioner’s office said Friday.