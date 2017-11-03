Ex-Harper aide at top court to appeal influence-peddling conviction

Bruce Carson, once a senior adviser to former Prime Minister Stephen Harper, was at the Supreme Court of Canada Friday to appeal his conviction for using his influence with government to help a water filtration company sell purification systems to Indigenous bands.

Carson concedes he contacted high-level officials at the then Department of Indian and Northern Affairs Canada, or INAC, in 2010 and 2011, to smooth the way for lucrative contracts for a company called H2O. In return, Carson sought a benefit — he demanded H2O pay a 20 per cent commissions for each system sold to his then girlfriend, Michele McPherson, who had once worked for an escort agency.