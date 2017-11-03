National Newswatch

Federal threat to impose carbon tax on Manitoba ‘misguided,’ minister says

By — Nov 3 2017

Manitoba’s sustainable development minister says a federal threat to impose a carbon tax on the province is “very misguided” and points to an “erosion of co-operative federalism.”

Rochelle Squires made the comments in an interview after a meeting of provincial, territorial and federal environment ministers in Vancouver on Friday.

Squires says her government is standing firm on its promise to bring in a carbon tax of $25 a tonne next year and to keep it at that rate, citing other climate measures her province has brought in.

The Canadian Press
