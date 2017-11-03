Guardian journalist calls the jailing of eight Catalonian politicians vindictive

A Spanish judge has ordered eight Catalan ministers jailed in the aftermath of the regional government’s declaration of independence. “It’s still amazing that this is what they have done,” says Stephen Burgen, a journalist for The Guardian. Burgen calls the act vindictive and says “it seems designed to increase the animosity between Catalonia and the rest of Spain”. The President of the Government of Catalonia Carles Puigdemont, and some of his ministers have already fled to Brussels after Spain’s state prosecutor brought up the possibility of charges of rebellion and sedition against the Catalonian politicians.