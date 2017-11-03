Mandate letters: Optimism turns to realism as Liberals mark two years in power

When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau abandoned his promise to change the way Canadians vote in federal elections, he quietly changed some words in a mandate letter to the new minister in charge of the file.

“Changing the electoral system will not be in your mandate,” Trudeau wrote to Democratic Institutions Minister Karina Gould.

That bit of editing was needed because soon after the Liberals won their majority in 2015, Trudeau decided, in an unprecedented move for a federal government, to publish the traditionally secret mandate letters written to cabinet ministers.

There, for all to see, was a to-do list based largely on what the Liberals had promised on the campaign trail.

Nov. 4 marks two years since his first cabinet was sworn in, and the letters now serve as a way to evaluate the Liberal government as it arrives at the midway point of its mandate.