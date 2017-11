Montreal’s mayoral battle goes down to the wir

Come Monday morning Valérie Plante will either be Montreal’s first elected female mayor after having scored this year’s biggest municipal upset on Sunday or, alternatively, a most coveted catch on Quebec and Canada’s progressive political market.

Win or lose, she certainly gave Denis Coderre an unexpected run for his money. Over the course of the past three months, what was expected to be a cakewalk for a high-profile media-savvy incumbent has turned into a nail-biter.