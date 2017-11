‘Real headway’ being made on Trans-Pacific Partnership excluding U.S., but announcement at APEC unlikely

A Trans-Pacific Partnership excluding the U.S. won’t be firmed up in time for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s visit to Asia week, a Liberal government official familiar with the matter said.

There is a worry within the Canadian government about putting the proverbial TPP cart before the NAFTA horse, in the official’s words, although one isn’t necessarily “contingent” on the other. That’s a concern shared by Mexico, a partner in both agreements.