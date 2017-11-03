Robert Young had politics down to a science

A wise professor once warned me to be skeptical when reading quotes from political scientists in the media.

“We don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes,” he said. “A lot of the time, we only know what we’re reading in the newspapers.”

That professor was Robert Young from Western University, who died a few months ago, and whose memorial will take place in London, Ont., next week. Bracing, self-deprecating candour was typical of Young, who had been teaching and researching in Western’s political science department since 1981.