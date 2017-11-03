Trudeau is no Superman, and neither is Canada

If Justin Trudeau ought not to have dressed as Superman for Halloween, it is only because he wore the costume a little too well.

When he pulled up his blue hosiery that morning, he may not have regarded the man in the mirror quite as an extraterrestrial hero, but throughout his tenure as prime minister he has made few attempts to dissuade people from believing he was born to save the world from the evil clutches of itself. Eventually, people cannot help but notice that the world goes unsaved. And inevitably, people get annoyed.

This is a government that is forever ripping open its shirt to show off superpowers it conspicuously lacks. By extension, Canada does the same. Canada, likewise, has no superpowers and is no superpower.