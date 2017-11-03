Trudeau marks 100th anniversary of bloody Battle of Passchendaele

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is marking the 100th anniversary of one of the bloodiest chapters in Canada’s wartime history, the Battle of Passchendaele, with a low-key ceremony.
More than 500,000 people, including 15,000 Canadians, were killed or wounded at during the prolonged fight, as weeks of rain and shellfire churned the battlefield into a sea of mud.
The actual importance of the battle to the allied war effort has long been debated, with many historians describing it as a senseless waste that accomplished little.