With her dig at religion, Julie Payette plays a dangerous game for Liberals

In a speech Wednesday in Ottawa, Governor General Julie Payette expressed exasperation that “we are still debating and still questioning whether life was a divine intervention or whether it was coming out of a natural process let alone, oh my goodness, a random process.” Payette’s little eye-roll at religion — “Oh my goodness!” — is hardly earth-shattering. Canada’s chattering and media classes once managed to convince themselves Michaëlle Jean had never been a separatist, for heaven’s sake. Those who are somewhat troubled by Payette’s remarks will certainly get over this, assuming her speechwriters tone it down a notch. And many aren’t troubled at all, because they agree with her: they might go to church now and again, punch their kids’ tickets up to confirmation, but they don’t really believe the mumbo and jumbo of it.