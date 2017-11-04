Bob Rae on Rohingyas: ‘Somebody has to be held responsible’

Since arriving in southern Bangladesh’s refugee camps, Canada’s newly-appointed special envoy to Myanmar has heard horrific accounts of violence against Rohingya refugees, including bombings by military helicopters, beheadings and attacks on women and children.

“I’d like to be able to say (these things) are unimaginable, but unfortunately, in the world we live in today, they’re imaginable,” the former Ontario premier and prominent Liberal told CTV’s Daniele Hamamdjian.

Since August, more than 600,000 Rohingya Muslims and other minorities have made the perilous journey from Myanmar into Bangladesh to avoid what the United Nations has called a case of “textbook ethnic cleansing,” and “the world’s fastest growing refugee crisis and a major humanitarian emergency”