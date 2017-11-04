Former head of DNC says she considered replacing Clinton with Biden

The former head of the Democratic National Committee says she considered replacing Hillary Clinton as the party’s presidential nominee with then-Vice-President Joe Biden.
Donna Brazile makes the revelation in a memoir being released Tuesday, according to The Washington Post, which obtained an advance copy of the book.
Brazile writes that she considered initiating Clinton’s removal after she collapsed while leaving a 9-11 memorial service in New York City. Clinton later acknowledged she was suffering from pneumonia.