From Harper to Trudeau, has Ottawa’s culture swung too far from one extreme to another?

Amid the Liberal government’s mid-term struggles, Conservatives who served under Stephen Harper have looked on with bemusement. Their government never would have let bureaucrats foist ill-considered tax reforms on them, former staffers will say – and boy, did the Finance Ministry try. They wouldn’t have been caught off guard by how the minister steering those changes handled his personal finances. And when these or any other problems did arise, they would have dealt with them more swiftly, not spent days or weeks fumbling around.

