‘If we say no, we get Trudeau’: Manitoba environment minister backs carbon tax

Manitoba Sustainable Development Minister Rochelle Squires issued a warning to Progressive Conservative Party members Saturday as she pitched her government’s carbon tax plan.

“If we say no, we get Trudeau.”

Squires spoke at the PC annual general meeting at the Winnipeg convention centre to outline the government’s green plan, including the “made-in-Manitoba carbon plan” released last week.

That plan will put in place what she called a “flat like the prairie horizon” $25-per-tonne tax on carbon from 2018-22.