Kenney fires back at Notley, calls attacks ‘crazy talk’

Newly minted leader of the United Conservative Party of Alberta Jason Kenney is ratcheting up the ongoing war of words between him and provincial political opponent Alberta Premier Rachel Notley, calling her recent remarks on his brand of conservativism “crazy talk.”

Days after Kenney beat out opponents Brian Jean and Doug Schweitzer, Notley took to Twitter pledging to “stand against UCP’s job-killing, gay-outing, school-cutting, health privatizing, backward-looking, hope-destroying, divisive agenda.”