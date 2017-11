Netflix says no more Kevin Spacey on ‘House of Cards’

Netflix said Friday night that Kevin Spacey will no longer be a part of “House of Cards” and it’s cutting all other ties with the actor after a series of allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

“Netflix will not be involved with any further production of ‘House of Cards’ that includes Kevin Spacey,” the company said in a statement.

Netflix said it will work with the show’s production company MRC to evaluate whether it will continue without him.