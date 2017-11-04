Political Blind Date series hopes opposites attract, or at least get along

It’s mid-morning on a Tuesday, and Conservative MP Garnett Genuis is worried his clothes smell like weed. He wonders aloud how his colleagues will react if he shows up on Parliament Hill trailing the whiff of an illegal substance.

Standing beside him under the white lights of an industrial grow-op, Nathaniel Erskine-Smith crinkles his face in laughter. It’s one of the frequent bursts of levity that pierces their roving debate on marijuana legalization, which sees the young politicians wield statistics and competing chains of logic as they follow their scruffy tour guide through this aromatic cannabis factory about an hour south of Ottawa.