Trump says he dropped Manafort from campaign due to ‘potential conflicts’ with ‘certain nations’

President Donald Trump said he dropped Paul Manafort as his campaign chairman because of Manafort’s involvement with “certain nations,” according to excerpts of an interview published Saturday.

“Well, it was a friend of mine who was a businessman — a very successful businessman and a good person, and you know, Paul was not there very long,” Trump said on Sharyl Attkisson’s syndicated show “Full Measure,” which will air in full on Sunday.