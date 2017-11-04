‘We’re going in the right direction’: Pallister speaks at PC AGM

David Bowie’s ‘Changes’ played through the loudspeaker at the Progressive Conservative’s annual general meeting in Winnipeg as the party’s leader — and Manitoba’s premier — Brian Pallister stepped in front of the mic to address the party’s faithful Friday night.

Pallister referenced the song more than once during a 20-minute speech, in which he spent equal time talking up the accomplishments of his government since taking office in 2016 and blaming the previous NDP government for the challenges it still faces.