11 golden minutes without Trump tweets

“Sorry, that page doesn’t exist!”

Donald Trump’s Twitter account disappeared for 11 minutes on Thursday night, apparently at the hand of a departing Twitter employee on whom a number of millions now have a major crush.

As I write this, I don’t know who she or he is. All will be revealed, one assumes. Twitter, which helped Russian bots hand the U.S. election to Trump, has lost its best human, though there isn’t much to choose from.