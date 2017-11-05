Billionaire prince among dozens arrested in Saudi sweep

Saudi Arabia has arrested dozens of princes and former officials, including a well-known billionaire with extensive holdings in Western companies, as part of a sweeping anti-corruption probe that further cements control in the hands of its young crown prince.

A high-level employee at Prince Alwaleed bin Talal’s Kingdom Holding Co. told The Associated Press that the royal was among those detained overnight Saturday. The employee, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to fear of repercussions, said he received calls from several security bodies notifying him of the arrest.