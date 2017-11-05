Billionaires’ law firm helped lead ‘Kill Bill’ campaign to block offshore tax legislation

A Montreal law firm representing clients closely connected to the federal Liberal Party was a leading player in a campaign to block offshore tax legislation passed by the House of Commons, a CBC News/Toronto Star investigation has found.

Davies Ward, a prominent Canadian corporate law firm, had several clients with offshore interests, including Liberal then-senator Leo Kolber and Stephen Bronfman, an heir to the Seagram whisky fortune.

At issue was legislation first proposed by the federal government as far back as 1999 to tackle what was perceived to be gaping offshore tax loopholes exploited by wealthy Canadians.